Quotation gang nabbed for attacking man

The Pothencode police have recorded two more arrests in connection with the alleged assault on a 60-year-old man by a quotation gang few days ago.

Those arrested were identified as Abdul Shukoor, 63, of Plamoodu in Pothencode, and Manoj, 41, of Chemboor, near Attingal. Abdul, a former government employee, allegedly hired the others to attack his relative, Naseem of Pallinada in Pothencode, after he failed to repay ₹30,000 that he had allegedly taken on loan from Abdul.

Naseem was brutally assaulted and abandoned by the gang at Vattappara on February 8. Following the incident, three of the alleged perpetrators, Santhosh alias Malakkari Santhosh, Vishnu Kumar, and Sarath had been nabbed. Abdul and Manoj, who had gone absconding, were apprehended from Perumathura and Chemboor late Saturday.