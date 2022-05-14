Quizzing championship on June 4

Organising committee formed

Kozhikode

The 22nd edition of the world quizzing championship hosted by the London-based International Quizzing Association will take place at the collectorate conference hall here on June 4. An organising committee led by District Collector N. Tej Lohit Reddy has been formed to look into the hosting of the event. Participants from 150 cities will join the international quizzing event. There will be venues in all the districts of Kerala, officials said.