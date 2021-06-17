Quiz, short-video contests ahead of Statistics Day

Thrissur

17 June 2021 22:28 IST

The Department of Economics and Statistics, Thrissur centre, will conduct quiz, essay, poster, and short-video competitions in connection with National Statistics Day.

While college students can participate in the poster and short video competitions, students, researchers, teachers, and even the general public can participate in quiz and essay writing competitions, a press release said.

The essay can be prepared in Malayalam or English on the topic ‘Scope of Statistics in Health Science’.

Those who are interested in participating in the poster competition should prepare an e-poster on the topic ‘COVID-19 pandemic and statistics’.

Video, which should not exceed three minutes, should be made on the topic ‘Feasibility of statistics in modern times’. Essays, posters and videos, which can be made in Malayalam or English, should be sent to statdaythrissur@gmail.com before June 26.

Contact: 9446178785, 9072770295.