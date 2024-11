As part of an AI conclave being organised by the Institute of Human Resources Development (IHRD), a district-level quiz competition on Artificial Intelligence (AI) will be held for school and college students. The competition will be held at College of Engineering, Karunagapally, on Saturday. For online registration, contact 8129653909.

