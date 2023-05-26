HamberMenu
Quiz competition in Alappuzha on June 3

May 26, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The International Quizzing Association, along with the Alappuzha district administration and Q Factory, a knowledge services firm, will organise the Alappuzha leg of the world quizzing championships 2023 at the Collectorate conference hall on June 3. The three-hour-long competition in offline mode will begin at 3 p.m. The competition consists of 240 questions covering eight subjects such as science, sports history and so on. The registration fee is ₹300. For registration and other details contact- 9495470976/9495669086 or email at wqckerala@gmail.com.

