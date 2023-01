Quiz competition held

January 24, 2023 10:30 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - KOLLAM

Nexus Consulting and Delhi Public School, Kollam, jointly organised Indica 2023, a quiz competition for students. Among the 22 schools registered, seven teams qualified for the finals. While Aditya K. B. of Vijayagiri Public School, Thrissur, bagged the first prize, Meenakshi A. R. of Government UPS, Chavara South, and Mithra S. of St. Mary’s HSS, Pattom, shared second position. Third place was secured by Sanjana C. S. and Aravind P. S. from Mannom Memorial Residential School. ADVERTISEMENT

