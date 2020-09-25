Quite a snake park online

An app launched that gives info on snake, snakebites and rescue efforts

For most people, a snake is simply something which gives them the heebie-jeebies. Then there are the snake nerds who can rattle off the differences between, say, a Russel’s viper and a Saw-scaled viper in their sleep. Now, a tech-start-up in Thiruvananthapuram has come up with a mobile app that deals exclusively with the hissing, slithering kind.

Christened SnakeHub, the app has been developed by Indriyam Biologics Pvt. Ltd., a start-up incubated at SCTIMST-TIMed, the technology business incubator for medical devices and biomaterials at the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology. It was launched here on Friday by Chief Wildlife Warden Surendrakumar.

SnakeHub is designed as a comprehensive database on snakes. Freely downloadable from Google Play, it offers information, in English and Malayalam, on the 114 species of snakes found in Kerala. In due course, the app will be updated to provide information on snake species found across India, says Dileep Kumar R., director and CEO of Indriyam Biologics, which is engaged in efforts to develop new strategies and technologies to mitigate snake envenomation.

“'We’ve planned it as a complete package on snakes that will be constantly updated. SnakeHub is also meant to be an educational tool,” Dileep Kumar says. Apart from ‘snake basics’ and photographs, the app also offers information on ecology, snakebite first aid, identification tips, snake conservation, hospitals treating snakebites, and a list of snake rescuers. The app project is headed by Vivek Sharma.

Given the snakebite incidence in Kerala, public awareness about venomous and non-venomous varieties is an important issue.

“Snakes and snakebites are socially relevant topics in Kerala. Indriyam has developed this app as a social responsibility initiative,” Balram S., CEO, SCTIMST-TIMed, who launched the logo of SnakeHub on Friday.

For nerds and enthusiasts, SnakeHub offers a PDF checklist on the snakes of Kerala. In the near future, Indriyam also plans to launch it as a website.