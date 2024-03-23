Quintet help birds beat the heat in parts of Kerala

March 23, 2024 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

In May 2022, five people - two medical practitioners, two teachers, and a lawyer, bonded over their shared interest in environmental conservation and social activities.

After conducting various activities in the past 22 months, the quintet recently took up the task of helping birds quench their thirst during the summer. The group, which founded Smile Foundation Kerala, an Alappuzha-based non-governmental organisation, with the aid of volunteers placed bird water feeders at 100 places in the districts of Alappuzha, Kollam, and Pathanamthitta in recent weeks.

The hanging water pots are refilled regularly with the help of educational institutions and nature lovers, among others.

‘Karuthal Thullikal’

“Feathered friends have a higher body temperature than humans. Birds are susceptible to dehydration, and other health problems in the summer as they find it hard to get access to clean drinking water. This prompted us to launch the ‘Karuthal Thullikal’ initiative. We aim to ensure clean water for as many birds as possible and help them survive this scorching summer heat,” says J. Hashim, chairperson, Smile Foundation Kerala. Mr. Hashim, a Forest department official, currently works as a tutor after taking leave from government service.

The group initially put earthen bowls with water at different places at Nooranad in Alappuzha, best known as ‘pakshi gramam’ (bird village). Later they placed pots at other places and distributed them free of cost to schools, government offices, and so on.

One of the schools that joined hands with the foundation to quench the thirst of birds is Vayanakam Vocational Higher Secondary School (VHSS), Oachira in Kollam. Water pots hanging from tree branches on the school compound are filled by students.

“Two weeks have passed since water bowls got placed. A good number of birds are drinking water from it. Once the school is closed for summer holidays, peons will fill the bowls,” says R. Prasanna Kumar, manager, Vayanakam VHSS.

Donations not accepted

The foundation does not accept donations and carries out various activities using money collected from within the group.

“Apart from environmental activities, we have undertaken educational, and healthcare, among other programmes, in the past two years,” says L. Sajikumar, joint secretary of the foundation, who is also a tutor and Palamel grama panchayat ward member.

Other activities of the group include free distribution of saplings to schools and the general public, study materials to students from poor economic backgrounds, and anti-drug and blood donation campaigns. Recently, it organised protests and awareness programmes against soil extraction by levelling a hillock at Mattappally in Palamel.

Other office-bearers of the foundation are Annie A. (secretary), A. Alfin (treasurer), and Savitha (vice chairperson).