Quiet start to Thrissur Pooram

The Kodiyettam (flag hoisting) of the Thrissur Pooram was held on Sunday without the usual celebrations and Ezhunnellippu. The Kodiyettam was held at Paramekkavu and Thiruvambadi temples, the main organisers of the Pooram. The rituals, which are usually witnessed by a huge crowd, were attended by just four persons each.

Though initially it was decided to conduct the Kodiyettam at the Paramekkavu temple alone, a meeting convened by Ministers A.C. Moideen and V.S. Sunil Kumar decided to conduct it at Thiruvambadi too. However, Kodiyettam was not conducted in other participating temples.

The flag mast was erected at the respective temples. The priests then took the idols for Arat. The idol of the Paramekkavu Bhagavathy was taken to the Vadakkunnathan temple by the priest and taken back after Arat in the pond at Kokkarni Parambu.

The Thiruvambadi Bhagavathy’s idol was taken to Padinjare Chira (West Pond) of the Brahmaswam Madhom and taken back to the temple.

Rituals connected to the Pooram will be held at the respective temples in the coming days. The Thrissur Pooram is on May 2. At a ministerial-level meeting it was decided to conduct the festival without any fanfare, in the wake of the COVID-19 threat.