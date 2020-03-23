Quiet flows the Kodoor

A year after the Meenanthara river in Kottayam was brought back to life, it’s now the turn of the Kodoor river to flow clean and beautiful.

Starting next month, a team of men and machines will swoop down on this 10-km long water body to clear and stabilize the river bed where trash and weeds hold sway. The project, to be implemented at a cost of ₹40 lakh, aims at cutting down the flood risk faced by the district ahead of the upcoming monsoon.

According to K.Anil Kumar, convener of the Meenachil-Meenanthara and Kodoor River Linking initiative, the project envisages clearing of the weeds and dredging the channel to smoothen the flow of water.

“The first phase of the project, that is from its origin point at Muvattumukku upto Kodimatha is being implemented by the major Irrigation department while the Inland Waterways Authority of India will carry out works in the remaining stretch up to the lighthouse at Pazhukkanila,” he said.

Besides ensuring uninterrupted water flow, the project also aims to reconnect the floodplain to the river channel and improve bank protection and stability.

Additionally, a clean up drive is also taking place in the Meenanthara river between Vadavathoor and its merger point at Meenachil river. The drive is being carried out by utilizing an amount of ₹12.6 lakh sanctioned from the Disaster Management Fund of the Kottayam Collector. To feed it with water from the Meenachil river, a lift irrigation project is being established near Arumanoor. Meanwhile, the authorities are also slated to commence works to revitalize the Pazhukkanila rivermouth where the Kodoor and Meenachil rivers converge with the Vembanad lake.

As part of it, a team of officials from the Kerala Irrigation Infrastructure Development Corporation carried out a preliminary survey of the waterbody two weeks ago.

Sedimentation in the three km long water body has affected its aquatic life, besides raising the risk of flooding in areas surrounding the entire backwater network.

Earlier, Finance Minister T. M. Thomas Isaac had announced the plans to desilt and breathe fresh life into the system by including it under the second Kuttanad package.