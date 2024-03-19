Quiet fear of dividing anti-BJP votes plagues UDF and LDF as poll campaigning gets shriller 

March 19, 2024 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Amid the sound and fury of the Lok Sabha election campaigning in Kerala, the ruling front and the Opposition seem bedevilled by a quieter but nagging worry that their high-decibel sparring at the hustings can divide the sizeable anti-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) vote.

Shashi Tharoor, Congress Working Committee (CWC) member and the party’s candidate from the high-stakes Thiruvananthapuram parliamentary constituency, seemed to articulate the foreboding in a post on Tuesday on X (formerly Twitter).

“It’s ironic that the same

@cpofindiathat complains about

@RahulGandhi’s candidature in Wayanad is playing the BJP’s game in Thiruvananthapuram. The only effect of the CPI’s campaign against me in Thiruvananthapuram is to divide the anti-BJP vote. And they preach alliance dharma in Wayanad!” Mr. Tharoor said.

Mr. Tharoor appeared to direct his pique more at the Communist Party of India (CPI). The CPI has fielded two veterans, Pannian Raveendran and Annie Raja, against the incumbent Mr. Tharoor and Rahul Gandhi in Thiruvananthapuram and Wayanad respectively. Union Minister of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar is the BJP’s Lok Sabha candidate from the Thiruvananthapuram constituency.

CPI general secretary D. Raja said the Congress’ failure to unite the anti-Sangh Parivar vote had let the BJP slip through on a minority share of the ballot to victory in some State elections held in 2023. He claimed the Congress could serve the INDIA bloc’s secular cause better if it took the fight to the BJP in its Hindi heartlands instead of tasking its national leaders to battle an ally in Kerala.

The latest sniping about dividing the sizeable anti-BJP vote in a pivotal Lok Sabha election has shrilled through the State’s electorate even as the Left Democratic Front and the United Democratic Front are locked in a fierce contest to emerge as the leading challenger party for minority community votes.

LDF’s constant campaign refrain revolves around portraying the Congress as a party that toed a Hindu majoritarian line to a lesser degree than the BJP. It also argues that the Congress’ secular guard rails are shaky, given the increasing number of defections to the BJP.

In turn, the Congress has slammed the Communist Party of India (Marxist) for kowtowing the BJP’s bid to diminish the party. It has also accused CPI(M) leaders of having business partnerships with their BJP counterparts to insulate ill-gotten wealth from the scrutiny of Central agencies.

Congress leaders have also accused the CPI(M) of using a campaign style that allows for last-minute tactical voting to undermine the party in certain constituencies.