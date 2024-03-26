ADVERTISEMENT

‘Quick Service’ initiative launched at Maradu in Kochi

March 26, 2024 01:53 am | Updated 01:53 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Maradu municipality has launched the first phase of the Kudumbashree’s ‘Quick Serve’ initiative that aims at providing trained personnel for various services including domestic work, elderly and child care, and house cleaning.

Nearly 40 members of the neighbourhood groups have agreed to join the project in the first phase. The project was launched by Kudumbashree Mission across the State to offer various services at houses and offices.

Municipal chairman Antony Asanparambil said the project would help in providing quality services to families requiring such assistance while providing a source of income to women ready to join the initiative.

Telma Sanooj, chairperson of the Community Development Society, Maradu West, said they had started receiving enquiries from the public. Salary for those willing to offer the services will be fixed as per the Kudumbashree Mission guidelines. “We are making efforts to provide uniform to those who are part of the project through sponsorship. The members will be given training before they are assigned the work,” she said.

The Kudumbashree has plans to provide loans to microenterprise units formed as part of the service for purchasing equipment for house cleaning or car wash as part of its self-employment programme.

