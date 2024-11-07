 />
Questions raised on Kerala’s overreliance on Kathakali on global tourism platforms

Some have been advocating an improvised version of the art form on international platforms. However, stakeholders maintain that Kerala is still identified with Kathakali

Published - November 07, 2024 09:23 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Dhinesh Kallungal
Artists in Kathakali costume during the inauguration of the Kerala Tourism pavilion at the London World Travel Market 2024.

The repetitive presentation of Kathakali in global tourism platforms as the face of Kerala has raised apprehensions about Kerala’s overdependence on the art form leading to a loss of freshness in State’s international branding.

For instance, the Kerala Tourism pavilion, featured at the World Travel Market (WTM), the world’s leading travel-tourism trade fair in London, themed ‘A Wonderful World’ and celebrating the cultural diversity of the State, features live Kathakali and Mohiniyattam performances.

Perhaps it is time for Kerala Tourism to bring a new perspective to this art form when it is presented outside India, said designer Laksmi Menon, co-founder of the concept of Chekutty doll. “At least, we should focus on presenting the intricacies of the art form to the global audience during such tourism expos. Otherwise, the repetitive costumes and narration will take a toll on the branding of Kerala in the long run,” she said. 

Comparison with Spain

Speaking to The Hindu, a senior bureaucrat who is instrumental in deciding the theme of Kerala Tourism abroad said, “This is the first time in recent years that we have staged art forms such as Kathakali and Mohiniyattom in the WTM along. Our theme comprises art forms such as Theyyam, Arjuna Nritham (the dance of Arjuna), Pulikkali, and elephants with their embellishments. In the last few years, Kerala’s themes were based on Kettukala, a gigantic installation of a pair of bulls seen in Kerala’s temple festivals, houseboats, boat races, and Chinese fishing nets, etc,.”

Kerala Tourism pavilion at the London World Travel Market 2024

“It’s difficult to establish a connect between Kerala and a global audience with art forms such as Arjuna Nritham. Art forms such as Kathakali or Mohiniyattom still have followers on global platforms. Although it is hackneyed stuff, Spain is still recognised by bullfights. In the same way, Kerala is still identified as Kathakali,” said the officer. According to James Kodianthara, chairman of the Kerala chapter of the Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO), although it is repetitive, these iconic art forms still help Kerala stand out in the international platforms.

