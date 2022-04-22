Question papers get repeated in varsity exams

Kannur University cancels BSc. Psychology tests held on Thursday, Friday

Kannur University cancels BSc. Psychology tests held on Thursday, Friday

KANNUR

Kannur University on Friday decided to cancel the third semester examination conducted for BSc. Psychology after it came to light that question papers which were issued in 2020 were repeated for the exams held on Thursday and Friday.

The examinations were held for the papers “Psychology of Individual Difference” and “Neurobiological Perspective”‘. The university said that the new exam date will be announced later.

Vice-Chancellor Gopinath Ravindran has sought a report from the Controller of Examinations. He said the incident would be investigated and strict action taken against those responsible.

The Kerala Students Union district president P. Mohammad Shammas demanded the removal of the Controller of Exams.

“It is not just a failure but we suspect that its a move to sabotage the exams and pave the way for irregularities,“ he said.

Such incidents are affecting the importance and quality of the exams. Stringent disciplinary action must be taken against those behind it, he said in a statement.

The Muslim Students Federation staged a protest against the Controller of Examinations and university for the lapse.