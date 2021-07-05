Kerala

Question CPI(M) leaders in gold smuggling case: Surendran

BJP State president K. Surendran on Monday said that CPI(M) leaders M.V. Jayarajan and P. Jayarajan should also be questioned in the case of gold smuggling through the Calicut airport.

He was speaking after inaugurating a dharna organised by the Yuva Morcha in Kannur alleging that the State government was protecting gold smugglers.

The Customs investigation into the case was on the right track but State crime branch was trying to subvert the case, Mr. Surendran alleged.

He said that there was a conspiracy in the takeover of the case by the crime branch.

He said that the gang involved in gold smuggling focused on the airport and this was being facilitated by CPI(M) leaders.

Mr. Surendran said that the whole issue had come to light after disputes arose among goons and party factions over sharing the loot.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 5, 2021 11:11:15 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/question-cpim-leaders-in-gold-smuggling-case-surendran/article35157847.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY