The 11th Queer Pride jointly organised by the LGBTQ communities will be held in Kollam on September 16, 17 and 18. Art exhibition, documentary screening and discussions will be held in connection with the event. The Queer Pride parade 2022 will be held on September 18 and it will be followed by a public meeting and cultural programmes, said the organisers at a press meet.
Queer Pride parade in Kollam on September 18
