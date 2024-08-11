Queenie Hallegua, last of the Paradesi Jewish women in Kochi, passes away at 89

The last of the Paradesi Jewish women in Kochi Queenie Hallegua, 89, died here on Sunday. She was the daughter of late S. Koder, who was considered the iconic member of the Jewish community in the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Hallegua’s two children, who are now in the United States of America, were at her bedside when she passed away peacefully. She was the warden and managing trustee of the Paradesi Synagogue from 2012 to 2018. She was also managing partner of S. Koder Private Limited until 2011.

In Mattancherry

Her father, Mr. Koder, was the first electricity distributor in Kochi and, at one time, operated the Kochi boat services. She was born in the landmark Koder House in Fort Kochi and went to Mattancherry after her marriage to Samuel Hallegua. She is survived by her children, Fiona and David Hallegua, their spouses, Alan and Cici, and her grandchild Eliana who live in the U.S.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her last rites were conducted at the Jew Street in Mattancherry about 3.30 p. m. in the presence of a large number of Jewish community members, said Taha Ibrahim from Mattancherry, who has been closely associated with the Jewish community for several decades. He took care of late Sarah Jacob Cohen, a prominent member of the community in Kochi, till her death inAugust 2019, at the age of 96. The only Jew now in Kochi is Keith Hallegua, nephew of Samuel Hallegua.

Though Jewish traders are believed to have frequented Kochi during the time of King Solomon, who established trade relations with India, the ancestors of the extant Sephardic Jewish community here arrived after their expulsion from the Iberian peninsula following the Alhambra Decree in 1472. Jews were ordered under the decree either to leave Spain or convert to Catholics. Many chose to flee, reached port towns in India and the Jews of Kochi were among them.

Wave of migration

The community was treated well in Kochi, where the kings gave them land to settle and they prospered. The coming into being of Israel in 1948 triggered a wave of migration of the Jews from different parts of the world into Israel and Paradesi Jews were among them, though some of them migrated to other countries as well.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.