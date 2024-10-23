Quarters owner fined for failure to prevent mosquito breeding in Kannur

The Thalassery Chief Judicial First Class Magistrate Court imposed a fine of ₹26,500 on a quarters owner in Thalassery for failure to prevent the spread of mosquitoes that led to an epidemic. This is the first such penalty under the Kerala Public Health Act, 2023 in the district. The owner paid the fine, avoiding jail term and further legal action.

The case dates back to August 13 this year, when junior health inspector P. Rajashree of the Kodiyeri Primary Health Centre issued a notice to the owner instructing him to control mosquito breeding on the quarters’ premises. Despite repeated warnings by the official, Tennyson Thomas, the owner, failed to take corrective measures.

The court fined Mr. Thomas following legal proceedings initiated by District Medical Officer (DMO) Dr. Piyush M. Namboothiripad with the assistance of the District Surveillance Officer. Local public health officer Dr. M.K. Dhanya stressed the importance of community involvement in preventing mosquito-borne diseases.

Thalassery municipal chairperson Jamuna Rani stressed the need for strict enforcement of public health regulations to curb epidemics.

The Kerala Public Health Act 2023 empowers local and district health committees to act swiftly in cases affecting public health, including the imposition of fines for non-compliance with norms.