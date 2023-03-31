Quarterly estimates of GSDP on the cards in Kerala

March 31, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Reforms planned in the system of compiling and publishing State income statistics are expected to eventually pave the way for the preparation of quarterly estimates of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) and accurate district-level estimates.

The State Planning Board, in collaboration with the State Statistical Commission and the Directorate of Economics and Statistics (DES), opened a two-day workshop here on Friday for critically examining the methodologies used for the estimation of state income and suggesting improvements.

Inaugurating the workshop, Finance Minister K. N. Balagopal underscored the need for quarterly GSDP estimates. ‘’The quality of GSDP estimates reflects the quality of all sectors. Along with annual state estimates of the GSDP, we also need quarterly GSDP for a more real-time understanding of the economy,’‘ Mr. Balagopal said.

Mr. Balagopal said timely and reliable official statistics play an important role in governance and public debate. ‘‘As official data published by the government is used by all, it is imperative that they maintain a high level of trustworthiness,’‘ he said.

Despite a tremendous increase in the volume of data produced by government departments, there exists a general inadequacy felt in the system as a whole, he said. The institutional mechanism for data collection has not kept pace with the structural changes in the economy and society. Large parts of the service sector lie outside the regular system of statistical reporting. It poses a major challenge to the estimation of State income, said Mr. Balagopal.

The Planning Board had organised a workshop on State-level statistics in 2019. But the need for reforms was acutely felt during the lockdown when the impact of COVID-19 on the State economy needed to be assessed accurately, Planning Board vice chairman V. K. Ramachandran said.

P.C. Mohanan, chairman, Kerala State Statistical Commission; Subha Sarker, deputy director general, National Accounts Division, Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation; additional chief secretary and Planning Board member secretary Puneet Kumar; and V. santhosh, chief, perspective planning division, Planning Board, also spoke.

The workshop will conclude on Saturday.