November 22, 2023 11:19 pm | Updated 11:19 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

District Collector Geromic George on Wednesday temporarily banned quarrying and mining in the district in the wake heavy rain forecast for the district.

The public were also urged to avoid non-essential travel to the hill areas and coastal regions of the capital district until further orders. The decision was taken after the district was put on orange alert for very heavy rainfall for Wednesday.