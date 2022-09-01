Quarrying ban lifted in district

Special Correspondent Thiruvananthapuram
September 01, 2022 23:13 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The ban on quarrying and mining in the district has been withdrawn in the wake of the advisory from the India Meteorological Department. The restrictions on tourism and transport, except essential services, to coastal, lake, and hilly regions of the district too have been withdrawn, District Collector Geromic George has said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The curbs have been lifted in the wake of a yellow alert issued for the district for Friday and a green alert from Saturday onwards on the basis of the IMD’s rain forecast, the Collector said in an order.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app