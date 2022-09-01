Quarrying ban lifted in district

The ban on quarrying and mining in the district has been withdrawn in the wake of the advisory from the India Meteorological Department. The restrictions on tourism and transport, except essential services, to coastal, lake, and hilly regions of the district too have been withdrawn, District Collector Geromic George has said.

The curbs have been lifted in the wake of a yellow alert issued for the district for Friday and a green alert from Saturday onwards on the basis of the IMD’s rain forecast, the Collector said in an order.