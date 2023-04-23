Quarry strike hits construction sector in Kozhikode district

April 23, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - Kozhikode

The indefinite strike launched by a State-level coordination committee of quarry and crusher operators against revised royalty and licence fee has paralysed the construction sector in the district. Multi-crore government-funded infrastructure projects and low-budget housing projects for the financially backward segments are facing a crisis due to unavailability of quarry materials.

Functionaries of the coordination committee allege that the State government is yet to understand the difficulties faced by small-scale operators and suggest measures to address their concerns. They also argue that the latest hike in the royalty amount and licence fees will only put additional burden on the customers.

According to M.K. Babu, general convener of the coordination committee, about 99% of granite quarries in the State will be shut if the National Green Tribunal’s expert committee recommendation to fix 150 m as the permissible distance between a quarry and residential area is implemented. Many entrepreneurs who made huge investment for a lawful business in the sector are heading to a crisis with the unsound rules, he added.

The coordination committee leaders also pointed out that six districts of Kerala are now totally dependent on supply of quarry products from other States. There is absolute lack of concern towards the plight of families here that survive on revenue generated from the quarry sector, they argue.

“There were about 8,000 quarries in the State to meet the demands of the construction sector. It has come down to 630 due to unjustifiable regulations. The price will naturally go up with the decreasing domestic production,” said a State functionary of the Small Sale Quarry Operators’ Association.

Call for tightened regulations

Meanwhile, some of the leading environmental organisations have called upon the government to further tighten the regulations in the sector in the wake of the changing climatic conditions and the possibilities of disasters in the ecologically sensitive areas.

The organisations, including the Kerala Prakruthi Samrakshana Samiti, complain that there is no lawful or regulated quarrying taking place in the State with the open violation of rules by the quarry owners in the absence of a scientific monitoring system.