Quarry operators withdraw from indefinite strike

September 24, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

A State-wide strike planned by the quarry and crusher operators was cancelled following discussions initiated by the State government to address their demands on Sunday. The coordination committee leaders said they withdrew from the protest as the government functionaries assured them all the support to resolve the issues they put forth for immediate action. The delay in giving environmental clearance for the quarry operation was the main issue put forth by the operators, they said.

