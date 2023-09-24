HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Quarry operators withdraw from indefinite strike

September 24, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

A State-wide strike planned by the quarry and crusher operators was cancelled following discussions initiated by the State government to address their demands on Sunday. The coordination committee leaders said they withdrew from the protest as the government functionaries assured them all the support to resolve the issues they put forth for immediate action. The delay in giving environmental clearance for the quarry operation was the main issue put forth by the operators, they said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.