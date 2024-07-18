Quarrel over honking, man in SUV attacks KSRTC bus driver in Kerala

A driver at the Ernakulam bus station of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) was allegedly assaulted by the driver of a sports utility vehicle (SUV) at Nadama Thekkumbhagam, near Kannankulangara junction, Thripunithura, in Ernakulam on July 18.

Subair (47) of Vaikkom, who was behind the wheel of the KSRTC bus, was admitted to the Government Taluk Hospital, Thripunithura, after the car driver allegedly hit him on his head and right hand. The bus was on its way to Kattapana in Idukki from Ernakulam.

Entry blocked

According to the police, Mr. Subair had sounded the horn of the bus as the car was parked blocking the entry to the nearby bus stand. The unidentified car driver questioned the driver for honking even as the KSRTC driver overtook the bus.

The bus driver told the police that the car driver immediately overtook him and blocked the bus from moving ahead. He came out of the vehicle and hurled abuses at the bus driver. He allegedly entered the bus and hit the bus driver.

The bus driver said that he was not able to even respond as the accused left the scene immediately.

The police have filed an FIR invoking Section 121 (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 126 (2) for wrongful restraint under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the accused.