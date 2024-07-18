GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Quarrel over honking, man in SUV attacks KSRTC bus driver in Kerala

Police say the bus driver sounded horn as the car was parked blocking entry to bus stand. The man in the car then questioned the KSRTC driver for honking and attacked him

Updated - July 18, 2024 03:28 pm IST

Published - July 18, 2024 03:27 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A driver at the Ernakulam bus station of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) was allegedly assaulted by the driver of a sports utility vehicle (SUV) at Nadama Thekkumbhagam, near Kannankulangara junction, Thripunithura, in Ernakulam on July 18.

Subair (47) of Vaikkom, who was behind the wheel of the KSRTC bus, was admitted to the Government Taluk Hospital, Thripunithura, after the car driver allegedly hit him on his head and right hand. The bus was on its way to Kattapana in Idukki from Ernakulam.

Entry blocked

According to the police, Mr. Subair had sounded the horn of the bus as the car was parked blocking the entry to the nearby bus stand. The unidentified car driver questioned the driver for honking even as the KSRTC driver overtook the bus.

The bus driver told the police that the car driver immediately overtook him and blocked the bus from moving ahead. He came out of the vehicle and hurled abuses at the bus driver. He allegedly entered the bus and hit the bus driver.

The bus driver said that he was not able to even respond as the accused left the scene immediately.

The police have filed an FIR invoking Section 121 (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 126 (2) for wrongful restraint under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the accused.

Related Topics

Kerala / Kochi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.