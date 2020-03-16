Kerala

Quarantined man succumbs to injuries

A 30-year-old youth, who was under home quarantine met with an accident at Chalakudy on Saturday, succumbed to his injuries on Monday.

The youth, who arrived from Dubai on March 11, was asked to remain in home quarantine as a precaution. But he went out with his friends on a motorbike and met with an accident and got admitted to a hospital in the city. Unfortunately he succumbed to his injuries on Monday.

The samples of his body fluid had been sent for tests and the results are awaited.

The body will be handed over to relatives after post-mortem only after getting the results, according to health officials.

