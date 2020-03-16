Quarantined man succumbs to injuries

A 30-year-old youth, who was under home quarantine met with an accident at Chalakudy on Saturday, succumbed to his injuries on Monday.
The youth, who arrived from Dubai on March 11, was asked to remain in home quarantine as a precaution. But he went out with his friends on a motorbike and met with an accident and got admitted to a hospital in the city. Unfortunately he succumbed to his injuries on Monday.
The samples of his body fluid had been sent for tests and the results are awaited.
The body will be handed over to relatives after post-mortem only after getting the results, according to health officials.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.