Quarantined man commits suicide

16 June 2020 23:24 IST

A 33-year-old man who was in quarantine after coming from abroad allegedly committed suicide by setting himself ablaze in Attingal on Tuesday.

The deceased person was identified as Sunil of Manamboor. He had returned from West Asia two days ago.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 5 p.m. in Sunil’s former wife’s house in Kodumon colony in Vilayilmoola, 8 km away from his house where he was mandated to remain quarantined.

The couple had divorced four months ago. They have a 10-year-old son.

After managing to reach his former wife’s house, Sunil spoke to his son and kissed him before bidding farewell.

He then went on to douse himself with petrol before setting himself on fire. Attempts made by nearby residents to rescue him proved futile.

