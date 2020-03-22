Quarantine violators to face action

Persons violating Health protocols and home quarantine guidelines will have to face strict action including arrest and jail term under Epidemic Diseases Act, said Health officials here on Sunday.

As per the revised protocol of WHO, those coming from COVID-hit places will have to follow a strict 28-day quarantine. “Those under home quarantine should stick to directions issued by the department and if they need food and medicines, they will be home delivered. Visitors should not be allowed during these days and it’s also important to avoid contact with other family members as much as possible. Masks should be changed after every six hours,” said District Medical Officer Dr.V.V.Shirley. At present 7,852 persons in the district are under home quarantine while three are in medical isolation.

Among the 407 samples sent from the district to the Virology Institute, 339 came back negative and the results of 68 are awaited. “Though the situation is under control, the public should stay alert,” she said.

Currently 54 institutions have been taken over by district administration as part of Action Plan C. Renovation works have already started in private hospitals and schools so that they can be used as COVID-19 care centres in emergency situation.

Meanwhile ‘break the chain’ campaign was extended to homes in the district with health volunteers conducting door-to-door awareness sessions. Along with basic instructions, the team members will show how to use sanitisers and handwash.