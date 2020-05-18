Quarantine row: Cong. MP, MLA to go on one-day fast

Thrissur

18 May 2020 23:33 IST

Protest against exemption for Minister A.C. Moideen

T.N. Prathapan, MP, and Anil Akkara, MLA, will observe a day’s hunger strike in their homes in protest against alleged double standard of the medical board in sending them in home quarantine while exempting Local Self-Government Minister A.C Moideen. Both of them will fast for 24 hours from 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

They said here on Monday that five people at the quarantine centre in Guruvayur where Mr. Moideen had visited tested positive for SARS-Cov-2. The medical board could not, however, establish whether the Minister had come into contact with the patients even after checking photos and videos of the visit.

The panel asked the United Democratic Front leaders to go in home quarantine even though it could not produce any proof of them meeting one returnee who later tested positive at the Walayar check-post, the Congress leaders alleged.

Meanwhile, the UDF staged a dharna in front of the Corporation office on Monday alleging that the decision by the medical board to send the UDF leaders in home quarantine was politically motivated.

Meanwhile, the medical board said there is no need for any further steps on the complaint that the Minister contacted the expatriates who reached Guruvayur.

The medical board gave the report to the Thrissur District Medical Officer on Monday on a complaint given by Mr. Akkara. The Minister is already undergoing restrictions under the secondary contact category for attending a meeting