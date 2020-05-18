Kerala

Quarantine row: Cong. MP, MLA to go on one-day fast

Protest against exemption for Minister A.C. Moideen

T.N. Prathapan, MP, and Anil Akkara, MLA, will observe a day’s hunger strike in their homes in protest against alleged double standard of the medical board in sending them in home quarantine while exempting Local Self-Government Minister A.C Moideen. Both of them will fast for 24 hours from 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

They said here on Monday that five people at the quarantine centre in Guruvayur where Mr. Moideen had visited tested positive for SARS-Cov-2. The medical board could not, however, establish whether the Minister had come into contact with the patients even after checking photos and videos of the visit.

Home quarantine

The panel asked the United Democratic Front leaders to go in home quarantine even though it could not produce any proof of them meeting one returnee who later tested positive at the Walayar check-post, the Congress leaders alleged.

Meanwhile, the UDF staged a dharna in front of the Corporation office on Monday alleging that the decision by the medical board to send the UDF leaders in home quarantine was politically motivated.

Meanwhile, the medical board said there is no need for any further steps on the complaint that the Minister contacted the expatriates who reached Guruvayur.

The medical board gave the report to the Thrissur District Medical Officer on Monday on a complaint given by Mr. Akkara. The Minister is already undergoing restrictions under the secondary contact category for attending a meeting

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 18, 2020 11:37:22 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/quarantine-row-cong-mp-mla-to-go-on-one-day-fast/article31618130.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY