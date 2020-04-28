Quarantine must for Gulf returnees

Non-resident Keralites aspiring to return home could expect a mandatory quarantine for 14 days on arrival to prevent new COVID-19 flare-ups in the State, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Tuesday.

He said the majority of the persons who had expressed their intent to return hailed from Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Thrissur districts. A higher number of them were blue-collar workers from the Gulf. However, a relatively fewer number of persons from 102 other countries had also applied via NoRKA.

Mr. Vijayan said the Centre was yet to commit when it would allow special flights for non-resident Keralites. It was also exploring the sea route. A panel of doctors and paramedics would examine the returnees at airports and seaports. Those who test positive would be hospitalised. Others requiring quarantine would be housed in designated government facilities.

Asymptomatic arrivals would be allowed to isolate themselves at their homes. The police would transport them to their residence. Persons quarantined at home would have to send their health status daily to the government via a mobile phone application or their social media account.

Failure to act would initiate a home visit by health workers. Local self-government institution members should form ward committees to monitor the welfare of persons in quarantine. They should visit their homes along with health workers and police officers.

The government had commandeered the service of private sector doctors and institutions to help it manage persons returning from epidemic hotspots in the Gulf.

Mr Vijayan said the same rigour of testing and quarantine would apply to those returning to Kerala from other parts of the country via land borders. They could register their details on the NoRKA website registernorkaroots.com from April 29.

He said Deputy Inspectors General (DIGs) would monitor persons in home quarantine. The government would harness telemedicine technology to monitor those in home quarantine. It would also deploy mobile medical units for home visits.