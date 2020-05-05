Quarantine facilities ready in Thrissur

As Keralites are coming back from outside the State and abroad, the district has arranged sufficient facilities to keep them under observation, Collector S. Shanavas has said.

So far, 260 passes have been issued on applications from other States. Another 2,800 applications have been scrutinised. On an average, 500 passes will be issued per day. A special team has been formed to issue passes.

Malayalis from abroad are expected to reach the State by next week. In all, 47,500 persons have registered and 15 flights have been arranged for them. Around 3,150 persons will reach the State in the first week. Of them, 500 will be coming to Thrissur. Around 12,000 rooms have been kept ready for them.

A team with a medical officer, volunteers, and Ayurveda doctors will be in charge of each building. Respective Tahsildars will be the commanding officers.

A team led by Deputy Collector is coordinating the arrival of NoRKs.

Facility for migrant workers to return home will continue. Trains will start from Thrissur to Uttar Pradesh and Odisha on May 8 and May 9 respectively.