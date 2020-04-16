Quarantine ends for 962 people

The mandatory quarantine period has ended for as many as 962 people in the district on Thursday.

Officials, however, said that 196 people were newly put in quarantine taking the number to 6,122.

Two hospitalised

Besides, two persons were hospitalised with symptoms of COVID-19 in the district.

As of Thursday evening, nine people were under observation at hospitals in the district. They included five at Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Alappuzha; three at Taluk Hospital, Kayamkulam; and one at Taluk Hospital, Haripad.

No fresh case of the disease has been reported in Alappuzha since April 8.

Five so far

The district has so far witnessed five COVID-19 cases. The first person, a Wuhan returnee, was completely cured in February.

The second case, a Gulf returnee, was discharged from hospital last week after being tested negative for the disease. The other three persons are undergoing treatment at the MCH.

Meanwhile, the police have registered 225 cases and arrested 238 people for violating the restrictions imposed to check the spread of COVID-19 in the district.

They have been booked under the Kerala Epidemic Disease Ordinance, 2020. Authorities have also seized 96 vehicles.