Kerala

Quarantine centres stretch Corporation’s finances

Residents of panchayats form the majority in its centres

More than half of the people lodged in institutional quarantine centres of the city Corporation do not hail from the city, but from nearby panchayats.

Now, the civic body authorities have begun writing to the secretaries of these local bodies to find out whether the quarantined people from their respective panchayats have proper home quarantine facilities so that they can be shifted there.

More than 300 of the total 600 people in quarantine in the city hail from nearby panchayats, according to Corporation officials.

The city Corporation has been making requests to accommodate them in institutional quarantine centres in their respective panchayats or in home quarantine.

“Most of those in institutional quarantine are people who arrived at the International Airport here.

Despite the dire financial situation, the Corporation has made all possible arrangements to provide a satisfactory stay for them.

But, the civic body will find it hard to accommodate for longer periods people from outside the city too. The panchayats should ideally make arrangements for them,” said an official.

The Corporation has a total of 33 quarantine centres in various parts of the city. Although initially the numbers of people choosing institutional quarantine were at manageable levels, the influx of Non-Resident Keralites now has led to concern among the authorities as to how long they would be able to sustain the same level of services with their depleting resources.

The Corporation provides food three times a day as well as a long list of 22 materials from bedsheets and buckets to plates and clothes.

Among the many facilities that the Corporation has arranged for institutional quarantine are hostels or buildings of private colleges as well.

Electricity bills

Though they have not demanded rent as of now, there is a concern that they could in the future demand payment for electricity and water bills.

