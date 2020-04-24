Quarantine centre opened at Muttom

In the wake of four COVID-19 cases reported in the district on Thursday, a corona care centre was opened at Muttom, near Thodupuzha, on Friday.

The centre will house a Maniyarankudi resident who ferried vegetables from Pollachi, two Velliyamattom residents who came from their workplace in Mysuru, and an estate resident from Elappara, all of whom were found positive on Thursday. The centre will also quarantine those who had come in contact with the positive persons, including three who had met the Maniyarankudi resident.

Migrant workers under observation, who had no facilities for home quarantine, would also be accommodated at the centre. There are 13 rooms at the care centre.

Officials of the Health Department said the Maniyarankudi resident reached Thodupuzha from Pollachi on April 21. He reached the vegetable shop at Kanjar in a pick-up jeep. He rested inside the shop while a few persons carried the vegetables into the shop. Later, he moved vegetables in the same vehicle to a shop at Ashoka Junction in Arakkulam. The police took notice of him as he travelled back home to Maniyarankudi in an autorikshaw, and sent him to quarantine. Those who had contacted him were also traced.

Following the COVID-19 case reported from Elappara, all the shops in Elappara town were closed and the Health Department officials were in the process of tracing those who came in contact with the patient. He had got infected through a contact, and was detected positive when he came to a hospital with symptoms of fever.

The district moved to the Orange zone on Thursday. There were no COVID-19 cases on Friday.