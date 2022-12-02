Quality universal education schemes will continue in State: Kerala CM

December 02, 2022 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Kerala government is implementing universal education, the call for which had been given by social reformers such as Ayyankali, and ensuring its quality, Chief Ministr Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

He was speaking after announcing the renaming of Government Upper Primary School, Ooruttambalam, as Ayyankali-Panchami Smaraka School and inaugurating newly built buildings for lower-primary and upper-primary schools at a function on the school campus on Friday.

The Chief Minister said Ayyankali had got Panchami, a Dalit, admitted to the school in 1914. However, the school itself was burnt down by those who refused to recognise Panchami’s admission. Those behind burning the school had been erased from history, while Panchami is still remembered. It is against this backdrop that the school is renamed, he said.

The idea of universal education mooted by Ayyankali in Sri Mulam Praja Sabha then was continued by the government as General Education Rejuvenation Mission. VJT Hall, where the Sri Mulam Praja Sabha met, had been renamed Ayyankali Hall, he said.

More than actual events, hearsay was given more importance in the country. There were attempts to rewrite history for one community. Historical monuments too were renamed as part of this. In these circumstances, it was important that the memory of Ayyankali who fought against caste discrimination be kept alive. His life was an inspiration to struggles against inequality, said Mr. Vijayan.

While the reformation movement could not be continued in many places, in Kerala progressive political movements adopted a stance against inequality. People also supported the government’s efforts to transform the State into a knowledge society, he said.

When the LDF government came to power in 2016, facilities such as smart classrooms, new buildings, labs, libraries, and computers brought students back to State schools, he pointed out.

The government spent ₹1.87 crore for constructing the new building of government lower primary schools and arranging modern facilities, including smart classrooms. An amount of ₹2.5 crore was spent on the development of the government upper primary school at Ooruttambalam, including the construction of a Panchami museum, he said.

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty presided over the function. I.B. Satheesh, MLA, and district panchayat president D. Suresh Kumar were among those present.