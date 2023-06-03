ADVERTISEMENT

Quality poppadums to be marketed under Kerala brand: Minister

June 03, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Minister said the construction of the common facility centre was expected to be completed by next year.

The Hindu Bureau

Poppadums made according to norms will be marketed under the Kerala brand, Minister for Industries P. Rajeeve has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the foundation-stone laying of a common facility centre of a poppadum cluster named ‘Ananthapuram Pappadam Cluster’ on the Kochuveli industrial estate here on Friday.

The Minister said the construction of the common facility centre was expected to be completed by next year. With the cluster coming into existence, quality poppadums could be produced in larger quantities at reduced cost.

Minister for Transport Antony Raju who presided over the function said common facility centre would ernergise the industrial estate. The common facility centre for the poppadum cluster in the district is coming up at a cost of ₹5.55 crore.

CONNECT WITH US