Quaint still, getting sought-after

The islet of Sambranikodi is fast emerging as a top tourist spot

Till some years ago, it used to be a random picnic spot or a routine stopover while visiting the more popular Munroe Thuruthu. Then in 2018, District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) launched its backwater packages to Sambranikodi and today, the tiny islet in Ashtamudi has emerged as one of the most sought-after destinations in Kollam.

The isle recorded a huge inflow of visitors during 2021 and now a large number of boats operate daily services to the place. “Despite being an off-season, we have observed a sharp rise in revenue of late. The footfall is increasing and we have prepared a plan to operate trips without causing any harm while ensuring basic facilities to the visitors,” says DTPC secretary Remya R. Kumar. The mangrove-covered island is basically a platform created by dredged sand and stands nearly 400 metres off the coast. “It’s a human-made island formed by deposition after dredging for the national waterways. So, if you will not protect it, the isle will disappear. At present, you will see a string of boats selling food near the island and such intrusions are not good,” she adds.

The DTPC is planning to fence the entire area to protect the mangroves and ensure the safety of visitors. “It’s not advisable to take the boats very close to the island. So we will be extending our floating jetty, making it longer and bigger. Then the entry to the mangroves will be through the floating walkway connecting the water and the sandbar,” she adds.

Despite its ever-increasing tourist inflow, the place lacks adequate amenities and the department has made arrangements to address it. “On the shore, we are planning to build a cloakroom and two other rooms.” Another proposal is to convert DTPC’s old houseboats into floating restaurants and operate them near the isle.

“We can tow them to other destinations like Munroe Thuruthu and even Adventure Park,” she says. At present, visitors can choose from different packages that include boat ride, island visit, and refreshments customised according to the needs.