QR Codes mandatory in real estate advertisements from September 1: Kerala Real Estate Regulatory Authority

August 24, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Real estate advertisements must include a quick-response (QR) code from September 1 so that buyers can easily access information on projects that are up for sale, the Kerala Real Estate Regulatory Authority (K-RERA) has said. The QR Code will be mandatory for all projects registered with K-RERA.

K-RERA has introduced a QR code for each project. By scanning the code, homebuyers can access information on the projects such as their physical and financial progress, approved plans and latest photographs, said K-RERA.

At present, advertisements and prospectuses issued by promoters are required to prominently display the K-RERA registration number and its website address.

The QR code was introduced as part of the efforts to bring in more transparency into real estate transactions, said K-RERA chairman P.H. Kurian.

As per an August 19 order, promoters are required to prominently display the QR code code on every project promotion/advertisement published from September 1. The code should be published alongside the K-RERA registration number and the website address.

The order applies to all forms of advertisements, including those placed in newspapers, magazines, journals, printed flyers, brochures, catalogues, social media advertisements, websites, advertisements placed at project sites and sales offices and any other advertisements where QR codes can be published.

Section 3 (1) of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 requires promoters to register their real estate projects with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority before advertising or marketing plots, apartments or buildings in any project.

