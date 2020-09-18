QR code to be used for contact tracing

QR code registration system likely to replace manual register in offices

Thiruvananthapuram

Contact tracing being a crucial activity to pick up new cases of COVID-19, the government has initiated a QR code-based Visitors’ Registration Service in the COVID-19 Jagratha portal, which can be made use of by both government institutions and other establishments.

It is a one-time registration system, which will yield a QR code. This code can then be stuck outside the office. Any staff member or visitor should scan the code, mark their presence and then only enter inside the office.

The system will be implemented for all staff and visitors to all establishments under the Health and Family Welfare Department.

In the event that a staff member or visitor tests positive for COVID-19, QR code scanning will make it easier for authorities to clearly identify and contact those persons, who had visited the office on that particular day at the particular time.

The QR code registration system can very well replace the manual register to note the visitors, which was getting to be cumbersome and difficult to maintain, an official directive says.