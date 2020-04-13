Qatar returnee tests positive for COVID-19 in Palakkad

One more person tested positive for COVID-19 in Palakkad district on Monday. The 32-year-old man from Chathanur in Pattambi taluk had returned from Qatar on March 22. He had given his samples for testing at Government Taluk Hospital, Ottapalam, two days ago and was under observation at home. Health officials said that he was shifted to District Hospital here. His route map is being prepared.

There are now four COVID-19 cases in the district. As many as 14,787 people continue to be under observation. While 14,754 of them are in home quarantine, 26 are in isolation wards at District Hospital, Palakkad, four at Taluk Hospital, Ottapalam, and three at Taluk Hospital, Mannarkkad.

So far, eight people had contracted COVID-19 in the district. Four of them were discharged on Saturday after they got cured. District Medical Officer K.P. Reeta said here on Monday that the condition of the four remaining patients, including the newly admitted person, was stable.

A total of 26,862 people had been advised quarantine in the district. As many as 12,075 people completed their isolation term. Dr. Reeta said that anyone showing symptoms should not approach a hospital outpatient wing. She said that they should only go to a hospital with isolation facility, or they should contact the control room at 0491 2505264, 2505189, 2505847.

Dr. Reeta said that those who returned from abroad between March 5 and 24 should stay in quarantine for four weeks. Those in isolation should never interact with the elderly, sick people, children and expectant mothers.

As many as 21 cases were registered in the district on Monday under the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance. DySP C.R. Manoj Kumar said that 21 persons were arrested and 20 vehicles were seized from them. About 2,700 police personnel, including home guards, have been deployed in the district in view of the lockdown restrictions.

On Sunday, 186 people were arrested for violating the ban orders and 84 vehicles were seized. Cases were registered even against pedestrians.