Qatar Airways dreamliner service begins on Thiruvananthapuram-Doha sector

January 09, 2023 10:37 am | Updated 10:37 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Qatar Airways has begun dreamliner flight service on the Thiruvananthapuram-Doha sector. The B787 series dreamliner service will be operated twice a week to replace the current A320 aircraft, said a release issued by the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport here on Saturday.

With the arrival of the dreamliner, the number of seats will increase from 160 to 254 compared to the A320. There will be 22 seats in business class alone.

In the first phase, the dreamliner service will be operated on Fridays and Sundays. A320 service will continue for another 5 days. The first dreamliner flight that arrived at 2 am on Friday was greeted with a water salute at the airport, said the release.

