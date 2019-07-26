Q League season 2 from July 29

The second edition of Q League, the biggest School Quiz League in Kerala, will take off in Kochi on July 29, with the first leg to be hosted by Greets Public School, Kaloor.

The event was a major success last season and showcased some of the best school quizzers of the State fighting it out to be crowned Q League Champion. This season, Q League has expanded to all 14 districts and will have three legs in each district to find out the respective Q League district winners, who will then qualify for the State Q League finals.

A team comprises three members and a school can be represented by a maximum of five teams. To honour the schools and their teachers for promoting the Sport of Quizzing, there is the Q League School Championship title at stake for the best performing school, said Nithish T. Jacob, co-founder of Q League.

The event has a prize money of ₹3.5 lakh in total with the State winners getting ₹50,000 and runner-up ₹25,000, along with cash prizes for District Q League winners, said Liju Raju, co-founder, Q League, and managing director, Zeta Academy. Riju & PSK Classes is the title sponsors for the event. Fortune IAS Academy and Zeta Academy of Excellence are the organisers, Q Collective Knowledge Solutions is the Knowledge Partner. The Hindu in School is the media partner for Q League Season 2.