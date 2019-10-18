Q League kicks off on Oct. 23

The Q League Campus Edition will kick off on October 23 with the first leg to be held at St. Teresa’s College, Kochi.

Ramit Chennithala, Assistant Commissioner, Income Tax, will flag off the premier quizzing event in the presence of Sr. Vinitha , Director, St. Teresa’s College.

The Q League, spread over four months, will showcase some of the best college quizzers of the State.

This season, Q League will be played out on 40 campuses spread across 10 districts.

The Q League Campus Edition has prizes worth ₹8 lakh awaiting the State and district winners. The Fortune IAS Academy will be the title sponsors. The Zeta Academy of Excellence are the associate organisers, Riju and PSK Classes the associate sponsors, while Q Collective Knowledge Solutions is the knowledge partner. The Hindu is the media partner for the Q League Campus edition.

For further information, dial 7736 43 2224, 8137 00 9709 or 9387 42 5526, visit www.qcollective.in or Facebook page QCollective@joyofquizzing.