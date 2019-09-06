PWD’s social auditing a non-starter

More than two years after it was announced with fanfare, the social auditing project of the Public Works Department (PWD) aimed at addressing the grievances of the public relating to roads/bridges is yet to take off.

A committee with the district panchayat president as chairperson constituted in Kozhikode district has been unable to handle even a single complaint.

In many districts, this mandatory committee, which requires to meet once a month, has not even been formed, sources say.

As per the order, any individual in a district can raise a complaint about the flaws of a completed work within a month.

Then the district committee will examine defects, if any, in the particular work and recommend action through a report to the government. Significantly, this committee has been empowered to review in its jurisdiction each work -- be it road, bridge or building -- done by the PWD.

More importantly, the sources say the committee has the powers to issue directives to the PWD Vigilance Wing, investigation wing of the Finance Department, and the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau to probe any faulty or imperfect work.

In cold storage

However, the project which was announced during 2016-17 has been in cold storage. Public Works Minister G. Sudhakaran, while making such an announcement in October in 2016 in the Assembly, had said corruption had been a major issue in the PWD. Such that, just 40-50% of the estimated amount for road construction had actually been utilised and the remaining funds pocketed at various levels, he had said.

In Alappuzha

Mr. Sudhakaran had also said the social auditing experimented in Alappuzha had been a huge success and this would be followed up with the appointment of social auditing committees with experts at the State, district, and constituency levels.

At the same time, the sources say the PWD, on its part, has deliberately avoided undertaking a campaign in the public sphere, as it feels such programmes would activate residents associations that are already taking up arms against the poor maintenance of roads in the State.

Roads have been badly damaged after the massive floods and rain-induced landslips during the monsoon last two years. The PWD officials, thus ignored the social auditing project, while they kept themselves engaged in post-disaster management activities.