PWD works to be more transparent: Minister

KOLLAM

12 November 2021 23:05 IST

Projects to align with environment goals

Public Works Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas has said a project management system will be introduced to ensure complete transparency in the works of the Public Works Department (PWD).

Inaugurating the construction of Vettiyathodu bridge in Kallada panchayat here on Friday, he said studies had been initiated to find the technology for smooth implementation of PWD works in line with climate change.

“The objective is to complete the works on time. Arrangements will be made to ensure that all projects currently under Defect Liability Period (DLP) are maintained by the contractors concerned,” he said.

The Minister said advertising boards displaying the phone numbers of the officers in charge would be installed to expedite grievance redressal. “The 15,000 complaints received in a short period of time shows success of the PWD 4U mobile application that was started with the same goal. Most of the complaints have been addressed.”

Online system

Mr. Riyas said the recently introduced online booking system of rest houses had also gained great acceptance. “During the first 10 days, 1,060 persons booked rooms, generating a revenue of ₹6.5 lakh. It was decided to further improve the facilities and provide necessary amenities for women, children and people with disabilities in vacant areas around the rest houses,” he said.

Kovoor Kunjumon, MLA, presided over the function. District panchayat standing committee chairpersons P.K. Gopan, Anil S. Kallelibhagam, block panchayat president Ansar Shafi, grama panchayat president C. Unnikrishnan, and PWD officials, were present.