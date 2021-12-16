PWD to form monitoring teams in all Assembly segments

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

16 December 2021 18:29 IST

Periodic inspection of roads, bridges, buildings on the cards

The Public Works department (PWD) has decided to form Assembly-constituency level monitoring teams to inspect and report on the condition of roads and other structures managed by it.

The mechanism would be in place in the new year, Minister for Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas said here on Thursday.

To be headed by a senior department engineer in each of the 140 constituencies, the teams will carry out periodic inspections of roads, bridges, buildings and rest houses and report to a State-level panel consisting of three Chief Engineers.

The reports would be scrutinised by his office, Mr. Riyas said.

As per manual

Cleared by the PWD Mission Team, the proposed mechanism was in line with the requirements laid down in the PWD Manual, the Minister said. It was designed to ensure that field work, an often neglected but critical aspect of departmental duties, was carried out efficiently, Mr. Riyas said.

“The aim is to guarantee transparency, quality and timely completion of projects,” he said.

The PWD employs around 1,300 engineers. An executive engineer oversees around 500 km of roads and an assistant executive engineer, around 180 km. The monthly reports filed by the teams will be accompanied by video footage and photographs.

The PWD was also developing a software for filing the reports, Mr. Riyas said.

Access to info

The PWD also hoped to introduce a project management system, which would allow public access to information regarding projects, early next year, he said.

Mr. Riyas said repairs were in full swing on damaged roads now that the rain had subsided. The government had sanctioned ₹213.41 crore for the work, observing that the incessant rainfall received by the State from January had hindered road maintenance.