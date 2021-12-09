Kerala

PWD rest houses to be popularised: Minister

The State government is planning to transform the rest houses under the Public Works Department (PWD) into the largest hospitality network in the State, Minister for Tourism and Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas has said.

Speaking after inaugurating a centralised control room for online booking of rest houses here on Wednesday, he said efforts were on to recruit adequate manpower and improve the functioning of the rest houses. As many as 41 employees had already been redeployed to rest houses and moves were on to train them for hospitality services.

Mr. Riyas said a special inspection team would be constituted to oversee the modernisation of the buildings and other activities at 153 rest houses across the State.


