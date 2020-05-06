Kerala

PWD readies 1,63,303 beds for expatriates

Hassle-free quarantine planned

The Buildings Division of the Public Works Department (PWD) has readied 1,63,303 beds across the State for the quarantine of returning expatriates and Keralites stranded abroad and in various other States.

At a review meeting here on Wednesday, Minister for Public Works G. Sudhakaran directed officials to focus their efforts on the regions around airports and entry points for citizens returning from other States. Officials said they were working in coordination with the district administration to ensure hassle-free quarantine for return migrants.

Protocol

The meeting authorised the Chief Engineer to prepare a protocol for equipping buildings identified for quarantine.

Additional Chief Secretary T.K. Jose and senior officials participated in the videoconference.

